Teacher Retirement System of Texas Lowers Stock Holdings in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,656 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,637 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Southwest Gas were worth $841,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 95.9% in the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 521 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 143.0% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 627 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in Southwest Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $108,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 173.4% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,780 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,129 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Southwest Gas by 48.6% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $196,000 after acquiring an additional 737 shares during the period. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on SWX shares. Bank of America cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $87.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $77.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Southwest Gas has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

NYSE:SWX opened at $70.67 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.84, a PEG ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $69.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.62. Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $62.60 and a twelve month high of $95.62.

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 3.18% and a return on equity of 6.51%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc. will post 3.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. Southwest Gas’s payout ratio is currently 101.22%.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

