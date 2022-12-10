Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $841,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.
Azenta Trading Down 1.6 %
NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.38 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $106.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63.
Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.
