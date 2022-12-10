Teacher Retirement System of Texas Makes New $841,000 Investment in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in Azenta, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZTA – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 11,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $841,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Glassman Wealth Services acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Castle Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in shares of Azenta in the 2nd quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.43% of the company’s stock.

Azenta Trading Down 1.6 %

NASDAQ:AZTA opened at $59.38 on Friday. Azenta, Inc. has a 12 month low of $37.61 and a 12 month high of $106.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $49.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.64. The firm has a market cap of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.63.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Azenta

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stephens lifted their price target on Azenta from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. KeyCorp cut their price target on Azenta from $90.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 24th. Evercore ISI cut their price target on Azenta to $68.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price target on Azenta from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Azenta from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.60.

Azenta, Inc provides life science sample exploration and management solutions for the life sciences market in North America, Europe, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through two reportable segments, Life Sciences Products and Life Sciences Services. The Life Sciences Products segment offers automated cold sample management systems for compound and biological sample storage; equipment for sample preparation and handling; consumables; and instruments that help customers in managing samples throughout their research discovery and development workflows.

