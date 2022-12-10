Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Position in Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of Curtiss-Wright Co. (NYSE:CW – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 6,299 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 1,845 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Curtiss-Wright were worth $832,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 58.5% during the second quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 225 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 91.3% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 350 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Curtiss-Wright by 55.4% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 491 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Curtiss-Wright during the first quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CW opened at $169.75 on Friday. Curtiss-Wright Co. has a 1-year low of $124.37 and a 1-year high of $182.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $166.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.51. The company has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a PE ratio of 25.22 and a beta of 1.27.

Curtiss-Wright ( NYSE:CW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The aerospace company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.04. Curtiss-Wright had a return on equity of 15.96% and a net margin of 10.62%. The firm had revenue of $630.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.30 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Curtiss-Wright Co. will post 8.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 23rd were given a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 22nd. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Curtiss-Wright’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.29%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on CW. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Curtiss-Wright from $162.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $180.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 7th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Curtiss-Wright from $157.00 to $186.00 in a report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Curtiss-Wright in a report on Monday, October 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $170.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $174.00.

Curtiss-Wright Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides engineered products, solutions, and services to the aerospace, defense, general industrial, and power generation markets worldwide. worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Industrial, Defense Electronics, and Naval & Power.

