Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:IONS – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,265 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,947 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ionis Pharmaceuticals were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IONS. Tweedy Browne Co LLC purchased a new position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $108,346,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC grew its stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,476,033 shares of the company’s stock worth $239,872,000 after buying an additional 593,051 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 355.7% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 614,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,760,000 after acquiring an additional 479,900 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Ionis Pharmaceuticals by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 954,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,348,000 after acquiring an additional 365,028 shares during the period. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new stake in Ionis Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth about $7,342,000. 79.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

IONS has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Ionis Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays lifted their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals to $44.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Ionis Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.80.

NASDAQ IONS opened at $37.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -312.47 and a beta of 0.53. Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.25 and a twelve month high of $48.82. The company has a current ratio of 7.59, a quick ratio of 7.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.10. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.15 and a 200 day moving average of $41.32.

Ionis Pharmaceuticals, Inc discovers and develops RNA-targeted therapeutics in the United States. The company offers SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy (SMA) in pediatric and adult patients; TEGSEDI, an injection for the treatment of polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; and WAYLIVRA, a treatment for familial chylomicronemia syndrome and familial partial lipodystrophy.

