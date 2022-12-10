Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Holdings in Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 22,989 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,695 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Kohl’s were worth $820,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares in the last quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. CWM LLC raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 91.2% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI raised its position in shares of Kohl’s by 332.0% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Kohl's alerts:

Kohl’s Trading Down 2.5 %

Shares of KSS stock opened at $26.43 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.21. Kohl’s Co. has a 1 year low of $24.61 and a 1 year high of $64.38. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $29.19 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.92 billion, a PE ratio of 6.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.58.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 17th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.23. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 12.46% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company had revenue of $4.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts expect that Kohl’s Co. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 6th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.57%. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.17%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KSS. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Kohl’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from $40.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 15th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $42.00 in a report on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Kohl’s in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a report on Monday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.27.

About Kohl’s

(Get Rating)

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KSS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kohl's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kohl's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.