Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in shares of AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,681 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,920 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AMN Healthcare Services were worth $843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,494,748 shares of the company’s stock worth $781,928,000 after acquiring an additional 163,430 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,662,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,760,000 after acquiring an additional 59,967 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,555,978 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,335,000 after acquiring an additional 56,075 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,160,843 shares of the company’s stock worth $121,110,000 after acquiring an additional 132,587 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of AMN Healthcare Services by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 713,856 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,317,000 after acquiring an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.36% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at AMN Healthcare Services

In other news, Director Douglas D. Wheat sold 4,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $578,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 65 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,670. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AMN Healthcare Services Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AMN opened at $115.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. The company has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.09, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.29. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $118.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $110.79. AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $82.75 and a 52-week high of $129.12.

AMN Healthcare Services (NYSE:AMN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $2.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.10 billion. AMN Healthcare Services had a net margin of 8.73% and a return on equity of 51.47%. AMN Healthcare Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 29.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.73 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that AMN Healthcare Services, Inc. will post 11.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently commented on AMN. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $140.00 to $148.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $130.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of AMN Healthcare Services in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of AMN Healthcare Services from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, AMN Healthcare Services presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.60.

AMN Healthcare Services Profile

AMN Healthcare Services, Inc provides healthcare workforce solutions and staffing services to hospitals and healthcare facilities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Nurse and Allied Solutions, Physician and Leadership Solutions, and Technology and Workforce Solutions. The Nurse and Allied Solutions segment offers travel nurse staffing, rapid response nurse staffing and labor disruption, allied staffing, local staffing, and revenue cycle solutions.

