Teacher Retirement System of Texas Reduces Stock Position in BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of BWX Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:BWXT – Get Rating) by 22.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 14,782 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 4,227 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in BWX Technologies were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its position in BWX Technologies by 43.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 654 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 15,106 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $814,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 11,549 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $622,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the period. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,751 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 475 shares during the period. Finally, Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its holdings in BWX Technologies by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 33,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,827,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.97% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on BWXT shares. Barclays upgraded BWX Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on BWX Technologies in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Maxim Group lifted their price objective on BWX Technologies from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 29th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BWX Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BWX Technologies has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

NYSE BWXT opened at $59.68 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.79. BWX Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $42.58 and a 1-year high of $62.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $54.63.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 13th. Investors of record on Monday, November 21st will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 18th. BWX Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.96%.

BWX Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Nuclear Operations Group, Nuclear Power Group, and Nuclear Services Group. The Nuclear Operations Group segment provides precision naval and critical nuclear components, reactors, nuclear fuel, and assemblies for the United States Department of Energy/National Nuclear Security Administration's Naval Nuclear Propulsion Program and other uses; missile launch tubes for United States Navy submarines; close-tolerance and equipment for nuclear applications; and converts Cold War-era government stockpiles of high-enriched uranium, as well as receives, stores, characterizes, dissolves, recovers, and purifies uranium-bearing materials; supplies research reactor fuel elements for colleges, universities, and national laboratories; and components for defense applications.

