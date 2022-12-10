Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,166 Shares of Elastic (NYSE:ESTC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) by 8.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,014 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,166 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Elastic were worth $813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Elastic by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Elastic by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 2nd quarter worth about $118,000. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in Elastic by 29.7% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the period. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP purchased a new stake in Elastic in the 1st quarter worth about $228,000. Institutional investors own 74.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on ESTC. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Elastic from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $110.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Elastic in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $82.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Elastic from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Elastic presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $90.14.

In other Elastic news, Director Jonathan Chadwick sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.26, for a total value of $407,875.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,729 shares in the company, valued at $504,394.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 18.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ESTC stock opened at $53.48 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.97 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $61.64 and its 200 day moving average is $71.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45. Elastic has a 52-week low of $50.33 and a 52-week high of $127.30.

Elastic (NYSE:ESTC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 30th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $264.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.25 million. Elastic had a negative net margin of 24.46% and a negative return on equity of 53.77%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Elastic will post -1.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elastic N.V., a search company, delivers technology solutions designed to run in public or private clouds in multi-cloud environments. It primarily offers Elastic Stack, a set of software products that ingest and store data from various sources and formats, as well as perform search, analysis, and visualization.

