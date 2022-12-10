Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,364 Shares of ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its stake in ExlService Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXLS – Get Rating) by 20.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,364 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in ExlService were worth $800,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EXLS. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in ExlService by 62.7% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Assetmark Inc. bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the second quarter valued at $39,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of ExlService during the first quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of ExlService by 107.4% during the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 423 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. 98.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on EXLS shares. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on ExlService from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on ExlService from $196.00 to $187.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Citigroup upped their price target on ExlService from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com cut ExlService from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on ExlService to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $166.57.

ExlService stock opened at $177.86 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.24 and a 200 day moving average of $162.74. The stock has a market cap of $5.88 billion, a PE ratio of 43.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.00. ExlService Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $112.14 and a one year high of $191.18.

In other ExlService news, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $3,526,303.88. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other ExlService news, EVP Vikas Bhalla sold 3,896 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.50, for a total value of $711,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,379 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,667.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Clyde W. Ostler sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.08, for a total value of $549,240.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 19,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,526,303.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.51% of the company’s stock.

ExlService Holdings, Inc operates as a data analytics, and digital operations and solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Insurance, Healthcare, Analytics, and Emerging Business segments. The company provides digital operations and solutions and analytics-driven services across the insurance industry in areas, such as claims processing, premium and benefit administration, agency management, account reconciliation, policy research, underwriting support, new business acquisition, policy servicing, premium audit, surveys, billing and collection, commercial and residential survey, and customer service using digital technology, artificial intelligence, machine learning, and advanced automation; digital customer acquisition services using a software-as-a-service delivery model through LifePRO and LISS platforms; subrogation services; and Subrosource software platform, an end-to-end subrogation platform.

