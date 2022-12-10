Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,573 Shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,755 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 1,573 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $842,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after purchasing an additional 576,556 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in The Hanover Insurance Group in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,351,000 after purchasing an additional 60,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after purchasing an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after purchasing an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have commented on THG. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com cut The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott started coverage on The Hanover Insurance Group in a research note on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 target price on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Hanover Insurance Group Price Performance

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total value of $380,127.33. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . 2.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

THG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $123.36 and a 52-week high of $155.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.78.

The Hanover Insurance Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. This is a boost from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 14th. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

See Also

