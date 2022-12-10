Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 1,772 Shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 6,606 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,772 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Affiliated Managers Group were worth $770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Affiliated Managers Group by 9.5% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 108,500 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $12,651,000 after acquiring an additional 9,397 shares in the last quarter. Natixis bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $886,000. Robertson Stephens Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Affiliated Managers Group in the 2nd quarter worth about $478,000. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 112.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,997 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,119 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its position in Affiliated Managers Group by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 524 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. 96.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Affiliated Managers Group alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AMG shares. Barrington Research upped their price objective on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $145.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $149.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Affiliated Managers Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $140.00 to $163.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Affiliated Managers Group from $161.00 to $171.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Affiliated Managers Group presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.69.

Affiliated Managers Group Stock Down 1.5 %

AMG opened at $154.75 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $129.67. Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $108.12 and a twelve month high of $171.38.

Affiliated Managers Group (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 7th. The asset manager reported $4.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.92 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $578.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $553.29 million. Affiliated Managers Group had a net margin of 22.02% and a return on equity of 21.15%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. will post 19.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Affiliated Managers Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. Affiliated Managers Group’s payout ratio is currently 0.31%.

Affiliated Managers Group Profile

(Get Rating)

Affiliated Managers Group, Inc, through its affiliates, operates as an investment management company providing investment management services to mutual funds, institutional clients,retails and high net worth individuals in the United States. It provides advisory or sub-advisory services to mutual funds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Affiliated Managers Group, Inc. (NYSE:AMG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Affiliated Managers Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Affiliated Managers Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.