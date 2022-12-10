Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,069 Shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in shares of Omnicell, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMCL – Get Rating) by 22.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,040 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,069 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Omnicell were worth $801,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of OMCL. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 71.2% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 18,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,386,000 after buying an additional 7,688 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 9.5% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 8,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,060,000 after buying an additional 710 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 4,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after buying an additional 311 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 103,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,454,000 after buying an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Omnicell by 215.6% during the 1st quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC now owns 4,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after buying an additional 3,018 shares during the period.

Shares of OMCL stock opened at $47.54 on Friday. Omnicell, Inc. has a 52-week low of $46.19 and a 52-week high of $184.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $63.09 and a 200-day moving average of $92.07.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $140.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 18th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on shares of Omnicell from $185.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Benchmark downgraded shares of Omnicell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Omnicell in a report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.44.

In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, EVP Scott Peter Seidelmann sold 1,793 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.46, for a total transaction of $92,267.78. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,006,734.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall A. Lipps sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.78, for a total transaction of $126,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 88,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,486,311.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicell, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides medication management solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies the United States and internationally. The company offers point of care automation solutions to improve clinician workflows in patient care areas of the healthcare system; XT Series automated dispensing systems for medications and supplies used in nursing units and other clinical areas of the hospital, as well as specialized automated dispensing systems for operating room; Omnicell Interface Software that offers interface and integration between its medication-use products or supply products, and a healthcare facility's in-house information management systems; and robotic dispensing systems for handling the stocking and retrieval of boxed medications.

