Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,132 Shares of Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its holdings in Silicon Laboratories Inc. (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) by 26.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,039 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,132 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Silicon Laboratories were worth $847,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 418,470 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $62,854,000 after purchasing an additional 16,392 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Silicon Laboratories during the 1st quarter valued at $369,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 118.8% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 5,488 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $824,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 86.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,213 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $731,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Davidson Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Silicon Laboratories by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Investment Advisors now owns 72,595 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $10,179,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on SLAB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Silicon Laboratories from $161.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded Silicon Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Silicon Laboratories in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays lowered their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Cowen raised their target price on Silicon Laboratories from $150.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $158.25.

Silicon Laboratories Stock Performance

Shares of Silicon Laboratories stock opened at $141.82 on Friday. Silicon Laboratories Inc. has a one year low of $109.44 and a one year high of $211.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.42 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $130.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 7.90 and a quick ratio of 7.47.

Silicon Laboratories (NASDAQ:SLAB – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The semiconductor company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.04. Silicon Laboratories had a return on equity of 5.70% and a net margin of 6.45%. The business had revenue of $269.82 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $270.17 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Silicon Laboratories Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Silicon Laboratories

In other Silicon Laboratories news, Director Nina Richardson sold 1,351 shares of Silicon Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.00, for a total transaction of $195,895.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,820 shares in the company, valued at approximately $988,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Silicon Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Silicon Laboratories Inc, a fabless semiconductor company, provides various analog-intensive mixed-signal solutions in the United States, China, and internationally. The company's products include wireless microcontrollers and sensor products. Its products are used in various electronic products in a range of applications for the Internet of Things (IoT), including connected home and security, industrial automation and control, smart metering, smart lighting, commercial building automation, consumer electronics, asset tracking, and medical instrumentation.

