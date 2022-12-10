Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,164 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Get Rating) by 23.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,164 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,164 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $852,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 184.0% during the second quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 213 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Castle Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 113.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 331 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3,636.4% in the second quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 411 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SITE stock opened at $119.36 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.99 and a beta of 1.37. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $97.36 and a one year high of $246.02. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $116.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $121.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03.

SiteOne Landscape Supply ( NYSE:SITE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. SiteOne Landscape Supply had a net margin of 6.97% and a return on equity of 23.18%. Sell-side analysts expect that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SITE. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $120.00 to $110.00 in a report on Monday, October 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $189.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $150.00 to $160.00 in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply from $126.00 to $116.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, SiteOne Landscape Supply currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.13.

In other news, CEO Doug Black sold 9,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.54, for a total transaction of $1,102,713.76. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 525,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $60,727,592.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 135,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

