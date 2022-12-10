Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,234 Shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its stake in shares of AutoNation, Inc. (NYSE:AN – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,234 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AutoNation were worth $739,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Natixis lifted its position in AutoNation by 491.8% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis now owns 446,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,107,000 after acquiring an additional 370,972 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,505,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,880,000 after acquiring an additional 338,288 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AutoNation by 163.0% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 468,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,644,000 after acquiring an additional 290,301 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in AutoNation by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 624,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,205,000 after acquiring an additional 142,215 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in AutoNation by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,820,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $480,012,000 after acquiring an additional 123,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.09% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AN has been the topic of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Guggenheim increased their price objective on shares of AutoNation to $154.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of AutoNation from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of AutoNation from $123.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Argus began coverage on shares of AutoNation in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 price objective for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $144.50.

Insider Transactions at AutoNation

AutoNation Trading Down 1.3 %

In other news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total transaction of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 7,115,230 shares in the company, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 9,496 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.02, for a total value of $1,044,749.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,115,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $782,817,604.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Edward S. Lampert sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.23, for a total transaction of $6,313,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,055,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $742,421,852.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 613,657 shares of company stock worth $65,087,269 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AN stock opened at $116.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $111.17 and a 200-day moving average of $115.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57. AutoNation, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.92 and a 12-month high of $135.57. The firm has a market cap of $5.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.76, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.13.

About AutoNation

AutoNation, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Domestic, Import, and Premium Luxury. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and parts and services, such as automotive repair and maintenance, and wholesale parts and collision services.

