Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,603 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 10,480 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after selling 2,603 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $790,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HS Management Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 368.8% in the first quarter. HS Management Partners LLC now owns 1,418,366 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $141,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,115,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 1,226.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,209,479 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $91,158,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118,279 shares in the last quarter. Fiera Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 43.5% in the second quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 600,006 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $45,223,000 after acquiring an additional 181,836 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 7.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 535,277 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $40,344,000 after acquiring an additional 36,714 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14,621.4% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 523,934 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock valued at $39,487,000 after acquiring an additional 520,375 shares in the last quarter. 78.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE DKS opened at $119.26 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $112.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $100.72. The firm has a market cap of $9.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.43. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 52 week low of $63.45 and a 52 week high of $123.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Announces Dividend

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 22nd. The sporting goods retailer reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.36. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 52.43% and a net margin of 9.52%. The firm had revenue of $2.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.70 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 11.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 9th will be given a $0.488 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 8th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.21%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other DICK’S Sporting Goods news, SVP Julie Lodge-Jarrett sold 9,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,078,402.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,843,664. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 32.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DKS. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $138.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $115.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $136.55.

DICK’S Sporting Goods Company Profile

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a sporting goods retailer primarily in the eastern United States. The company provides hardlines, including sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and hunting and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

