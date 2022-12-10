Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,730 Shares of AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its position in AXIS Capital Holdings Limited (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) by 17.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,060 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,730 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in AXIS Capital were worth $746,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of AXS. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 71.0% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,715 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,171 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 367.0% during the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 45,503 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after acquiring an additional 35,760 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 180,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,909,000 after acquiring an additional 12,300 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in AXIS Capital by 45.9% during the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,519 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $455,000 after acquiring an additional 2,364 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia bought a new position in AXIS Capital during the 1st quarter valued at $806,000. 91.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on AXS. TheStreet upgraded AXIS Capital from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com cut AXIS Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on AXIS Capital from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on AXIS Capital from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, AXIS Capital currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.67.

AXIS Capital Trading Down 0.1 %

NYSE AXS opened at $57.52 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $53.80 and its 200-day moving average is $54.03. AXIS Capital Holdings Limited has a one year low of $48.32 and a one year high of $61.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.10, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.58.

AXIS Capital (NYSE:AXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The insurance provider reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.01). AXIS Capital had a return on equity of 12.52% and a net margin of 7.47%. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that AXIS Capital Holdings Limited will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

AXIS Capital Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Investors of record on Monday, October 3rd were issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 30th. AXIS Capital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.16%.

About AXIS Capital

AXIS Capital Holdings Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides various specialty insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment offers property insurance products for commercial buildings, residential premises, construction projects, and onshore energy installations; marine insurance products covering offshore energy, cargo, liability, recreational marine, fine art, specie, and hull war; and terrorism, aviation, credit and political risk, and liability insurance products.

