Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 27,312 Shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Coinbase Global, Inc. (NASDAQ:COIN) by 61.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 17,227 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock after selling 27,312 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Coinbase Global were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Coinbase Global during the second quarter worth $326,251,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 34.7% during the second quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 6,606,262 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $312,366,000 after buying an additional 1,701,828 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 4.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,025,188 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $1,143,942,000 after buying an additional 260,538 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 304.3% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 4,253,200 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $199,985,000 after buying an additional 3,201,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Contrarius Investment Management Ltd grew its holdings in Coinbase Global by 92.3% during the second quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 610,455 shares of the cryptocurrency exchange’s stock worth $28,704,000 after buying an additional 292,993 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.31% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Stock Performance

Shares of COIN opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $57.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.63 and a beta of 2.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. Coinbase Global, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.15 and a 52-week high of $281.99.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Coinbase Global ( NASDAQ:COIN Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The cryptocurrency exchange reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.23) by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $590.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $642.76 million. Coinbase Global had a negative return on equity of 20.19% and a negative net margin of 24.25%. Research analysts forecast that Coinbase Global, Inc. will post -11.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on COIN. Wedbush reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. JMP Securities reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $195.00 to $155.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Bank of America downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $77.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Coinbase Global from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Coinbase Global from $105.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Coinbase Global currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.74.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Coinbase Global news, CEO Brian Armstrong sold 14,866 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total value of $624,372.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Grewal sold 1,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.39, for a total value of $80,701.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 57,242 shares in the company, valued at $2,540,972.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 82,518 shares of company stock worth $4,854,633 and have sold 167,316 shares worth $7,529,995. Corporate insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Coinbase Global Profile

(Get Rating)

Coinbase Global, Inc provides financial infrastructure and technology for the cryptoeconomy in the United States and internationally. The company offers the primary financial account in the cryptoeconomy for retailers; a marketplace with a pool of liquidity for transacting in crypto assets for institutions; and technology and services that enable ecosystem partners to build crypto-based applications and securely accept crypto assets as payment.

Featured Stories

