Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,768 Shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Rating) by 22.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,651 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 2,768 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Selective Insurance Group were worth $839,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SIGI. Swiss National Bank boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 142,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $12,707,000 after purchasing an additional 9,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 5.3% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 216,383 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $19,336,000 after purchasing an additional 10,953 shares during the period. Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Selective Insurance Group in the 1st quarter valued at $319,000. Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 15.9% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,527 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the period. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. 83.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total transaction of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 51,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Selective Insurance Group news, Director John Burville sold 2,652 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.52, for a total value of $253,319.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 83,649 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,990,152.48. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director J Brian Thebault sold 3,269 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.28, for a total value of $304,932.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,803,920. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 8,734 shares of company stock worth $825,796 in the last quarter. 2.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Selective Insurance Group Price Performance

Selective Insurance Group Increases Dividend

NASDAQ:SIGI opened at $90.11 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $91.73 and a 200-day moving average of $84.63. The company has a market capitalization of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.03, a PEG ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.60. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $66.81 and a 52 week high of $98.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. This is a boost from Selective Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Selective Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 32.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Selective Insurance Group from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott began coverage on shares of Selective Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 price objective for the company.

Selective Insurance Group Profile

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. It operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. The company offers property insurance products, which covers the financial consequences of accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; and casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party, as well as flood insurance products.

