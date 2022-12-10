Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 2,864 Shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) by 23.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,572 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,864 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Bright Horizons Family Solutions were worth $809,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bridgewater Associates LP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 174,228 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,726,000 after buying an additional 9,556 shares in the last quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 1,245,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,252,000 after buying an additional 13,200 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 2,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vision Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,999 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,521,000 after buying an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sands Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 493,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,523,000 after buying an additional 29,474 shares in the last quarter. 90.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BFAM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 2nd. TheStreet cut Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $74.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, November 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $108.00 to $94.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.29.

NYSE BFAM opened at $65.25 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $65.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.98. Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $54.19 and a 12 month high of $140.02. The company has a current ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

