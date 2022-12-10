Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 3,091 Shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas trimmed its position in shares of Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,534 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Texas Roadhouse were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 55.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,186,824 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,075,000 after acquiring an additional 778,961 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,127,535 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $680,519,000 after purchasing an additional 585,944 shares during the period. Candlestick Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $46,866,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3,188.7% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 388,067 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $28,407,000 after purchasing an additional 376,267 shares during the period. Finally, Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 63.8% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 855,631 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $71,642,000 after purchasing an additional 333,310 shares during the period. 97.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXRH. Wedbush upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $98.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. BTIG Research upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Truist Financial upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $87.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Texas Roadhouse from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $103.11.

TXRH opened at $97.95 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Texas Roadhouse, Inc. has a 12 month low of $68.58 and a 12 month high of $101.75. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $96.27 and a 200 day simple moving average of $88.11. The stock has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.93.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 7th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 6th. Texas Roadhouse’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.92%.

In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director James R. Zarley sold 42,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.51, for a total value of $4,144,175.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 32,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,202,520.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Gregory N. Moore sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.31, for a total value of $98,310.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 54,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,392,303.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.99% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

