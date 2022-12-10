Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 4,158 Shares of DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in DT Midstream, Inc. (NYSE:DTM – Get Rating) by 21.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,158 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in DT Midstream were worth $761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,763,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,780,000 after purchasing an additional 99,072 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 82.7% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 3,482,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,971,000 after purchasing an additional 1,576,575 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,847,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $156,254,000 after purchasing an additional 175,118 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,552,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,473,000 after purchasing an additional 259,907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of DT Midstream by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 1,613,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,079,000 after purchasing an additional 69,400 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

DT Midstream Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of DT Midstream stock opened at $56.30 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.74 and a beta of 0.81. DT Midstream, Inc. has a 52-week low of $44.70 and a 52-week high of $61.12. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $55.07.

DT Midstream Announces Dividend

DT Midstream ( NYSE:DTM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $235.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.73 million. DT Midstream had a net margin of 41.33% and a return on equity of 8.24%. On average, analysts anticipate that DT Midstream, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 16th. This represents a $2.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. DT Midstream’s payout ratio is 67.02%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on DTM. Wolfe Research lowered shares of DT Midstream from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Mizuho cut shares of DT Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $67.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of DT Midstream from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of DT Midstream in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, DT Midstream currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $60.14.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc provides integrated natural gas services in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Gathering. It develops, owns, and operates an integrated portfolio of interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, lateral pipelines, gathering systems, related treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

