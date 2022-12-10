Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 5,817 Shares of Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its position in Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. (NYSE:SRC – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 19,791 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,817 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Spirit Realty Capital were worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 24.5% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 242 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 1.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,527 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.3% in the second quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 11,150 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $421,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 2.5% in the second quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 15,352 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $580,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in Spirit Realty Capital by 3.7% in the second quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 10,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $408,000 after acquiring an additional 380 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 96.37% of the company’s stock.

SRC has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Spirit Realty Capital from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 2nd. Mizuho upped their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James reduced their price target on Spirit Realty Capital from $46.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 4th. StockNews.com began coverage on Spirit Realty Capital in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit Realty Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $42.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.64.

NYSE:SRC opened at $41.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. Spirit Realty Capital, Inc. has a 12-month low of $34.31 and a 12-month high of $49.94. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $38.62 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.73, a P/E/G ratio of 6.27 and a beta of 1.24.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.663 per share. This represents a $2.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Spirit Realty Capital’s dividend payout ratio is presently 139.47%.

In other news, Director Richard I. Gilchrist purchased 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $41.91 per share, for a total transaction of $251,460.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 44,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,861,181.19. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Spirit Realty Capital Company Profile

Spirit Realty Capital, Inc (NYSE: SRC) is a premier net-lease REIT that primarily invests in single-tenant, operationally essential real estate assets, subject to long-term leases. As of September 30, 2020, our diverse portfolio of 1,778 owned properties, with an aggregate leasable area of 37.2 million square feet in 48 states, included retail, industrial and office buildings leased to 296 tenants across 28 retail industries.

