Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 6,086 Shares of Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in Toll Brothers, Inc. (NYSE:TOL – Get Rating) by 25.2% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 18,084 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 6,086 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Toll Brothers were worth $807,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TOL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 9.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,623,797 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $546,551,000 after buying an additional 968,528 shares during the last quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 2.8% during the second quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 5,357,903 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,962,000 after buying an additional 145,700 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 14.6% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,512,469 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,176,000 after buying an additional 573,880 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 1.1% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,070,929 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $191,415,000 after buying an additional 45,004 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Toll Brothers by 10.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,773,505 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $177,444,000 after buying an additional 353,364 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.37% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TOL shares. Wedbush dropped their price target on Toll Brothers from $62.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Barclays raised their price objective on Toll Brothers from $47.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toll Brothers in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup raised their price objective on Toll Brothers to $47.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Toll Brothers from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.91.

Insider Transactions at Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers Trading Down 1.5 %

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Toll Brothers news, Director Carl B. Marbach sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.60, for a total transaction of $44,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 71,155 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,173,513. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CEO Douglas C. Jr. Yearley sold 1,359 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.82, for a total value of $67,705.38. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 159,919 shares in the company, valued at $7,967,164.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 6,065 shares of company stock worth $296,086. 10.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE TOL opened at $48.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 4.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $44.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.83. Toll Brothers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $39.53 and a fifty-two week high of $75.61. The company has a market cap of $5.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.40 and a beta of 1.38.

Toll Brothers Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 21st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 7th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Toll Brothers’s payout ratio is 7.23%.

Toll Brothers Profile

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for a range of detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells condominiums through Toll Brothers City Living.

Featured Stories

