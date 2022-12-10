Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,106 Shares of Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Valvoline Inc. (NYSE:VVV – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,925 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 8,106 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Valvoline were worth $834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of VVV. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 20.0% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 97,753 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 16,279 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Valvoline by 1.5% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 51,749 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,638,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Valvoline during the first quarter worth about $624,000. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in Valvoline by 13.9% during the first quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 24,187 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its position in Valvoline by 7.0% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 425,665 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $13,434,000 after acquiring an additional 28,000 shares during the period. 90.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Valvoline stock opened at $31.97 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $29.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.87. Valvoline Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.40 and a 12-month high of $37.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.97. The company has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55 and a beta of 1.37.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 2nd will be paid a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.56%. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 21.19%.

In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Thomas A. Gerrald II sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.93, for a total value of $164,650.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 21,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $709,114.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Julie Marie O’daniel sold 9,886 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.42, for a total transaction of $320,504.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 16,230 shares in the company, valued at $526,176.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 15,786 shares of company stock worth $514,611. Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on shares of Valvoline in a research note on Tuesday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Valvoline from $35.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th.

Valvoline Inc manufactures, markets, and supplies, engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through two segments, Retail Services and Global Products. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

