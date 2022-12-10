Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 8,135 Shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas decreased its holdings in shares of PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating) by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 26,759 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,135 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in PENN Entertainment were worth $814,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PENN. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 130.3% during the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 56,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,390,000 after purchasing an additional 31,914 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 64.2% during the 1st quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 43,603 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,850,000 after purchasing an additional 17,042 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 6,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 25.9% during the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 45,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after purchasing an additional 9,342 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank boosted its stake in PENN Entertainment by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 400,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,005,000 after purchasing an additional 28,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Get PENN Entertainment alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on PENN shares. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on PENN Entertainment in a research report on Thursday, October 6th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. CBRE Group reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded PENN Entertainment from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Monday, November 28th. StockNews.com downgraded PENN Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on PENN Entertainment from $38.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 21st. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PENN Entertainment has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.39.

PENN Entertainment Trading Up 0.2 %

About PENN Entertainment

PENN stock opened at $33.01 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $32.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.18. PENN Entertainment, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $25.49 and a fifty-two week high of $53.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79.

(Get Rating)

PENN Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated entertainment, sports content, and casino gaming experiences in North America. The company operates through five segments: Northeast, South, West, Midwest, and Interactive. It operates 44 properties in 20 states; online sports betting in 13 jurisdictions; and iCasino in five under a portfolio of brands, including Hollywood Casino, L'Auberge, Barstool Sportsbook, and theScore Bet.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PENN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PENN Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PENN Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PENN Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.