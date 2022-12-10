Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 86,187 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) by 39.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,814 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86,187 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Sirius XM were worth $820,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SIRI. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, First Business Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at about $61,000. 10.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sirius XM news, Director Kristina Salen sold 44,670 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.46, for a total transaction of $288,568.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 93,969 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $607,039.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Sirius XM Stock Down 0.8 %

SIRI has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup lowered Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $6.50 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $8.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research lowered their target price on Sirius XM from $7.10 to $6.75 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sirius XM presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.75.

Shares of NASDAQ SIRI opened at $6.11 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $6.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.23. The company has a market cap of $23.77 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.93. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $6.88.

Sirius XM Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, November 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.024 per share. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 9th. This is an increase from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 34.48%.

About Sirius XM

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

