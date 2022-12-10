Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,008 Shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in shares of Zillow Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) by 25.9% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 25,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 9,008 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Zillow Group were worth $820,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Zions Bancorporation N.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 371.7% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Zillow Group by 53.6% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 940 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tcwp LLC bought a new stake in Zillow Group in the first quarter worth $88,000. 70.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Zillow Group

In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, insider Dan Spaulding sold 3,746 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.78, for a total transaction of $137,777.88. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,763 shares in the company, valued at $1,131,463.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Susan Daimler sold 4,375 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.99, for a total transaction of $157,456.25. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 32,589 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,172,878.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,339 shares of company stock worth $2,537,000. 15.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Zillow Group Price Performance

Z stock opened at $35.10 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $32.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.22. Zillow Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $26.14 and a 12-month high of $65.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.26 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a current ratio of 12.09, a quick ratio of 12.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:Z – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 2nd. The financial services provider reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Zillow Group had a negative net margin of 3.01% and a negative return on equity of 3.16%. The firm had revenue of $483.00 million during the quarter.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Zillow Group from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th.

About Zillow Group

Zillow Group, Inc, a digital real estate company, operates real estate brands on mobile applications and Websites in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Homes; Internet, Media & Technology; and Mortgages. The Homes segment is involved in resale of homes; and title and escrow services to home buyers and sellers, including title search procedures for title insurance policies, escrow, and other closing services.

