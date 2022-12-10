Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 9,125 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 66.8% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,125 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Aspen Technology were worth $835,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 146.5% during the 2nd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 419,868 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $77,121,000 after buying an additional 249,553 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,126,791 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $390,648,000 after buying an additional 20,536 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $208,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Aspen Technology by 361.5% in the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 2,266 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB bought a new position in shares of Aspen Technology in the 2nd quarter worth $226,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.73% of the company’s stock.

Aspen Technology Stock Performance

Shares of AZPN opened at $217.05 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $14.01 billion, a PE ratio of 72.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 3.24, a quick ratio of 4.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $239.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $216.34. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $135.48 and a 12-month high of $263.59.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Aspen Technology ( NASDAQ:AZPN Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The technology company reported $2.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.95. The firm had revenue of $250.82 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $236.76 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 5.75% and a net margin of 21.55%. The business’s revenue was up 84.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.65 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

AZPN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $189.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 19th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Aspen Technology to $242.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Aspen Technology from $270.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Aspen Technology in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Aspen Technology currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $243.40.

Insider Activity

In other Aspen Technology news, VP F G. Hammond sold 2,495 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.75, for a total value of $558,256.25. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 20,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,509,010. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It offers artificial intelligence of things, aspen hybrid models, asset performance management, OSI digital grid management, and performance engineering; production optimization for commodity polymers, olefins, refining, and specialty chemicals; subsurface science and engineering; and value chain optimization for energy and polymers and specialty chemicals solutions.

Further Reading

