Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 19.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 4,119 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Glacier Bancorp were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 199.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 554 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 4,135.7% during the 2nd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 579 shares during the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Glacier Bancorp by 170.5% during the 2nd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 614 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 387 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 115.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,045 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. 69.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on GBCI shares. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $68.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Friday. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Glacier Bancorp from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Glacier Bancorp Price Performance

Glacier Bancorp stock opened at $54.05 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $55.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.46. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $44.43 and a 1 year high of $60.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.67.

Glacier Bancorp (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.01). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 29.68% and a return on equity of 9.31%. The company had revenue of $235.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. Glacier Bancorp’s revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 6th will be paid a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 5th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.44%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.23%.

Glacier Bancorp Profile

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

