Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX – Get Rating) by 20.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 14,507 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock after selling 3,720 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Louisiana-Pacific were worth $760,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,020 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $560,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Astrantus Ltd raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Astrantus Ltd now owns 4,100 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.6% during the 1st quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,514 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 278 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its position in Louisiana-Pacific by 8.5% during the 2nd quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 4,039 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock worth $212,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. 91.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Louisiana-Pacific Price Performance

Louisiana-Pacific stock opened at $64.65 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $58.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.34. Louisiana-Pacific Co. has a 1 year low of $48.20 and a 1 year high of $79.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a current ratio of 2.33.

Louisiana-Pacific Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.36%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.65%.

LPX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Louisiana-Pacific in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific to $70.00 in a report on Monday, August 15th. Bank of America lowered shares of Louisiana-Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $64.00 to $56.00 in a report on Tuesday, September 20th. Finally, TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $66.50.

Louisiana-Pacific Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Louisiana-Pacific Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets building products primarily for use in new home construction, repair and remodeling, and outdoor structure markets. It operates through four segments: Siding; Oriented Strand Board (OSB); Engineered Wood Products (EWP); and South America.

Further Reading

