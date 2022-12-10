Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Position in Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in shares of Synaptics Incorporated (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) by 21.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,275 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 1,761 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Synaptics were worth $741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SYNA. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Synaptics by 10.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,014,550 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,000,402,000 after buying an additional 481,832 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Synaptics by 112.8% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 28,599 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 251,313 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Synaptics by 98.1% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 327,890 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $65,414,000 after purchasing an additional 162,405 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 34.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 581,945 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $116,098,000 after purchasing an additional 149,514 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Synaptics by 236.9% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 209,627 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $24,746,000 after purchasing an additional 147,400 shares during the period. 97.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYNA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Synaptics from $180.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Synaptics from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on Synaptics from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Synaptics from $130.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet cut Synaptics from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $152.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:SYNA opened at $100.78 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.54 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.86 and a quick ratio of 3.37. Synaptics Incorporated has a 1 year low of $81.13 and a 1 year high of $296.19. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $96.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.02.

Synaptics (NASDAQ:SYNA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The software maker reported $3.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $448.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $450.48 million. Synaptics had a return on equity of 39.05% and a net margin of 15.53%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.98 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Synaptics Incorporated will post 6.96 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total transaction of $1,088,461.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,009,165.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Synaptics news, insider Saleel Awsare sold 1,822 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $106.58, for a total value of $194,188.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 42,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,526,878.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP John Mcfarland sold 12,299 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.50, for a total value of $1,088,461.50. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,009,165.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 62,487 shares of company stock valued at $6,102,533 over the last ninety days. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Synaptics Incorporated develops, markets, and sells semiconductor product solutions worldwide. The company offers AudioSmart for voice and audio processing; ConnectSmart for high-speed video/audio/data connectivity; DisplayLink for transmitting compressed video frames across low bandwidth connections; VideoSmart that enables set-top boxes or over-the-top, streaming devices, soundbars, surveillance cameras, and smart displays; and ImagingSmart solutions.

