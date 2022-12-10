TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) Stake Reduced by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank cut its holdings in TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 1,505 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in TechnipFMC were worth $567,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FTI. FMR LLC raised its position in TechnipFMC by 40.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,221,055 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $304,337,000 after acquiring an additional 13,097,003 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in TechnipFMC by 51.1% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 23,010,341 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $178,330,000 after acquiring an additional 7,779,683 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in TechnipFMC in the second quarter worth about $40,881,000. Brandes Investment Partners LP raised its position in TechnipFMC by 102.1% in the first quarter. Brandes Investment Partners LP now owns 9,487,922 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $73,531,000 after acquiring an additional 4,793,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. raised its position in TechnipFMC by 4,353.1% in the first quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,860,073 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750,933 shares in the last quarter. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TechnipFMC alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of TechnipFMC to $12.40 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays raised shares of TechnipFMC from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $9.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 6th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of TechnipFMC in a research note on Wednesday, August 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of TechnipFMC from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $14.50 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, TechnipFMC currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.67.

TechnipFMC Price Performance

Shares of FTI opened at $11.15 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.03 and its 200-day moving average is $8.90. TechnipFMC plc has a fifty-two week low of $5.47 and a fifty-two week high of $13.08. The company has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.30 and a beta of 1.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.00.

TechnipFMC (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.06). TechnipFMC had a negative return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.46%. The firm had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.75 billion. Equities research analysts expect that TechnipFMC plc will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TechnipFMC Profile

(Get Rating)

TechnipFMC plc engages in the oil and gas projects, technologies, and systems and services businesses in Europe, Central Asia, North and Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The Subsea segment engages in the design, engineering, procurement, manufacturing, fabrication, installation, and life of field services for subsea systems, subsea field infrastructure, and subsea pipe systems used in oil and gas production and transportation.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TechnipFMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TechnipFMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.