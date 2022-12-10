Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas reduced its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,231 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 4,741 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $838,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. PSI Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Teladoc Health by 19.3% in the second quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 1,855 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 5.1% during the second quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 6,928 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $230,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the period. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Antonetti Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 36.5% during the first quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,401 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the period. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Teladoc Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

TDOC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $53.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.32.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Teladoc Health Stock Performance

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total transaction of $30,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 5,145 shares of company stock worth $141,461 in the last quarter. 1.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TDOC opened at $27.22 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.02. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $98.90.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The business had revenue of $611.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative net margin of 424.40% and a negative return on equity of 2.47%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Teladoc Health

(Get Rating)

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Teladoc Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teladoc Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.