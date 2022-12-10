Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its stake in Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 702,902 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 37,724 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $23,343,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. DB Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the first quarter valued at $27,000. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Teladoc Health during the second quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Cambridge Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Teladoc Health by 345.7% during the first quarter. Cambridge Trust Co. now owns 927 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 719 shares in the last quarter. 92.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 74,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,032,569.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Daniel Trencher sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.18, for a total value of $30,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,408 shares in the company, valued at approximately $766,813.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Arnnon Geshuri sold 2,398 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.35, for a total value of $65,585.30. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,317 shares in the company, valued at $2,032,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 5,145 shares of company stock valued at $141,461 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.55% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on TDOC shares. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, October 31st. Barclays lowered their price target on Teladoc Health from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on Teladoc Health to $30.00 in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 27th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Teladoc Health from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.32.

NYSE TDOC opened at $27.22 on Friday. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $23.08 and a twelve month high of $98.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 3.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -0.44 and a beta of 0.94. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.02.

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 26th. The health services provider reported ($0.45) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $611.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $609.45 million. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 2.47% and a negative net margin of 424.40%. Research analysts anticipate that Teladoc Health, Inc. will post -1.4 EPS for the current year.

Teladoc Health, Inc engages in the provision of telehealthcare services using a technology platform via mobile devices, the Internet, video and phone. Its portfolio of services and solutions covers medical subspecialties from non-urgent, episodic needs like flu and upper respiratory infections, to chronic, complicated medical conditions like cancer and congestive heart failure.

