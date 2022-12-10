Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX) Shares Purchased by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in Tempur Sealy International, Inc. (NYSE:TPX – Get Rating) by 571.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 258,071 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,662 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Tempur Sealy International were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 67.5% in the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 211.0% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,841 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. ACG Wealth acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Tempur Sealy International by 73.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 3,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,410 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tempur Sealy International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TPX opened at $32.42 on Friday. Tempur Sealy International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $20.03 and a twelve month high of $48.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.78.

Tempur Sealy International ( NYSE:TPX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.04. Tempur Sealy International had a net margin of 10.40% and a negative return on equity of 1,393.65%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. On average, analysts predict that Tempur Sealy International, Inc. will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, November 17th were paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 16th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.23%. Tempur Sealy International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.13%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Tempur Sealy International in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.38.

Tempur Sealy International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes bedding products in the United States and internationally. It provides mattresses, foundations and adjustable foundations, and adjustable bases, as well as other products comprising pillows, mattress covers, sheets, cushions, and various other accessories and comfort products under the TEMPUR, Tempur-Pedic, Sealy, and Stearns & Foster brands.

