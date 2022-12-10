Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Shares Bought by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) by 16.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 17,843 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,506 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Tenable were worth $810,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TENB. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Tenable in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. CI Investments Inc. lifted its stake in Tenable by 590.7% during the second quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Keebeck Alpha LP acquired a new stake in Tenable during the first quarter valued at approximately $212,000. 87.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tenable stock opened at $38.13 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.29 billion, a PE ratio of -51.53 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $36.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.28. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.80 and a twelve month high of $63.61.

Several research firms recently commented on TENB. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. BTIG Research lowered shares of Tenable from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of Tenable from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. TheStreet lowered shares of Tenable from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, September 16th. Finally, Wedbush cut their price target on shares of Tenable from $57.00 to $48.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.60.

In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares in the company, valued at approximately $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Tenable news, Director Arthur W. Coviello, Jr. sold 19,166 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total value of $671,193.32. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $906,282.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Amit Yoran sold 4,754 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.61, for a total transaction of $183,551.94. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 136,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,285,168.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,608 shares of company stock worth $1,928,959. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

