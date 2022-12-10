TFI International (NYSE:TFII) Price Target Raised to $125.00

TFI International (NYSE:TFII – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by investment analysts at Cowen from $123.00 to $125.00 in a research report issued on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Cowen’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 20.34% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TFI International from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. National Bank Financial dropped their price objective on shares of TFI International from C$152.00 to C$150.00 in a report on Friday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Desjardins lowered their price target on shares of TFI International from C$174.00 to C$172.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Finally, TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of TFI International from C$160.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Monday, October 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, TFI International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $128.25.

TFI International Stock Performance

NYSE TFII opened at $103.87 on Thursday. TFI International has a 52-week low of $71.63 and a 52-week high of $113.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a current ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of $8.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.79, a P/E/G ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $99.07 and a 200-day moving average of $94.06.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TFI International

TFI International ( NYSE:TFII Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $0.05. TFI International had a net margin of 9.05% and a return on equity of 31.66%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.31 billion. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TFI International will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of TFI International by 0.9% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 132,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,022,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 17.9% during the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 33,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,106,000 after buying an additional 5,068 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of TFI International by 94.1% during the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the period. CDAM UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of TFI International during the third quarter valued at about $44,298,000. Finally, United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of TFI International by 6.4% during the third quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 8,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $736,000 after buying an additional 491 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.79% of the company’s stock.

TFI International Company Profile

TFI International Inc provides transportation and logistics services in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company operates through Package and Courier, Less-Than-Truckload (LTL), Truckload (TL), and Logistics segments. The Package and Courier segment engages in the pickup, transport, and delivery of items.

