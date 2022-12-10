The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of The Chemours Company (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.00.

Several brokerages have recently commented on CC. Barclays upped their target price on Chemours from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Chemours in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $24.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Chemours from $41.00 to $33.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Chemours to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Chemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chemours by 78.1% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,042 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after buying an additional 15,366 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new stake in Chemours in the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in Chemours by 6.3% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 57,436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,746,000 after acquiring an additional 3,409 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Chemours during the 1st quarter worth $280,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Chemours by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 33,631 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,665 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.86% of the company’s stock.

Chemours Stock Performance

Shares of CC opened at $29.54 on Friday. Chemours has a 12-month low of $22.56 and a 12-month high of $44.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.27, a P/E/G ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $29.87 and its 200-day moving average is $32.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73, a current ratio of 1.82 and a quick ratio of 1.14.

Chemours (NYSE:CC – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.08. Chemours had a return on equity of 73.45% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $1.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.67 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Chemours will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chemours Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.39%. Chemours’s dividend payout ratio is 17.83%.

About Chemours

The Chemours Company provides performance chemicals in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Titanium Technologies, Thermal & Specialized Solutions, Advanced Performance Materials, and Chemical Solutions. The Titanium Technologies segment provides TiO2 pigment under the Ti-Pure and BaiMax brands for delivering whiteness, brightness, opacity, and protection in various of applications, such as architectural and industrial coatings, flexible and rigid plastic packaging, polyvinylchloride, laminate papers used for furniture and building materials, coated paper, and coated paperboard used for packaging.

