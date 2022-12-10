The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) Position Boosted by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG – Get Rating) by 108.9% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 111,953 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 58,365 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co.’s holdings in The Hanover Insurance Group were worth $16,368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 378.3% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 728,943 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $106,608,000 after buying an additional 576,556 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income acquired a new position in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in the second quarter worth about $11,701,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 12.5% in the second quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 542,573 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $79,351,000 after buying an additional 60,337 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 4.9% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,096,740 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $163,985,000 after buying an additional 51,132 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Hanover Insurance Group by 1.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,235,297 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $483,743,000 after buying an additional 50,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Mark Joseph Welzenbach sold 2,673 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $142.21, for a total transaction of $380,127.33. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 19,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,822,299.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Janney Montgomery Scott initiated coverage on shares of The Hanover Insurance Group in a report on Friday, November 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $164.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler cut shares of The Hanover Insurance Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $144.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, November 7th.

Shares of THG opened at $139.33 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.95 billion, a PE ratio of 17.27, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $140.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $123.36 and a twelve month high of $155.55.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be given a dividend of $0.81 per share. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This is a positive change from The Hanover Insurance Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The Hanover Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.17%.

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, and workers' compensation insurance products, as well as management and professional liability, marine, specialty industrial and commercial property, monoline general liability, surety, umbrella, fidelity, crime, and other commercial coverages.

