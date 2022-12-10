The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its stake in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 18.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 115,873 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,421 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,484,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Kroger by 2.6% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 81,040,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,649,299,000 after purchasing an additional 2,062,188 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in Kroger by 8.7% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 17,022,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $976,556,000 after purchasing an additional 1,355,600 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new position in Kroger in the first quarter valued at $71,410,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its stake in Kroger by 476.0% in the second quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,276,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,440,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055,304 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Kroger by 9.5% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 11,522,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,344,000 after purchasing an additional 1,002,044 shares during the period. 79.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE KR opened at $46.47 on Friday. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $62.78. The company has a market capitalization of $33.26 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.61.

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The company had revenue of $34.20 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 15th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 32.50%.

KR has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com lowered shares of Kroger from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of Kroger to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Kroger from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $49.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Kroger from $60.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.39.

In related news, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total transaction of $275,773.88. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

