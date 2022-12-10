The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 98.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 926,690 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 44,976,726 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $33,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $103,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth $90,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 1st quarter worth about $146,000. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the second quarter worth approximately $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LSXMK opened at $41.36 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 1 year low of $34.34 and a 1 year high of $52.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group ( NASDAQ:LSXMK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 EPS for the current year.

LSXMK has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th.

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total value of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Brian J. Wendling sold 24,218 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.46, for a total value of $1,125,168.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 3,173 shares in the company, valued at $147,417.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 26,438 shares of company stock worth $1,221,897 over the last three months. 12.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

