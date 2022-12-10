The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Shares Sold by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,043 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,595 shares during the quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in The Liberty SiriusXM Group were worth $614,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $103,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $146,000. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 1st quarter valued at $152,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $161,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 169.5% in the 1st quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 4,377 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.96% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $85.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Price Performance

In related news, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In related news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $29.31 per share, with a total value of $29,310.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $879,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Malcolm Ian Grant Gilchrist sold 916 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.09, for a total transaction of $54,126.44. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,940 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,814.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 26,438 shares of company stock valued at $1,221,897 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.47% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock opened at $41.36 on Friday. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 12-month low of $34.34 and a 12-month high of $52.43. The company has a market capitalization of $13.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $41.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.35.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 4th. The technology company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. Analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group Profile

(Get Rating)

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

Further Reading

