The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC) Stock Holdings Decreased by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lowered its stake in The Macerich Company (NYSE:MAC – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 62,629 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 3,934 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Macerich were worth $545,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of Macerich by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 15,397 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Macerich by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,710 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $241,000 after purchasing an additional 1,293 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 450.7% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,325 shares during the last quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV increased its position in shares of Macerich by 12.6% in the 1st quarter. Rovin Capital UT ADV now owns 14,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 1,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Macerich by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 120,805 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 1,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:MAC opened at $12.46 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $10.32. The firm has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.95, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 2.06. The Macerich Company has a twelve month low of $7.40 and a twelve month high of $19.18. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 9th were paid a $0.17 dividend. This is a positive change from Macerich’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.46%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 8th. Macerich’s dividend payout ratio is currently -174.36%.

In related news, insider Ann C. Menard purchased 2,797 shares of Macerich stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.94 per share, with a total value of $25,005.18. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,576.36. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Macerich news, President Edward C. Coppola bought 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $7.98 per share, for a total transaction of $399,000.00. Following the acquisition, the president now directly owns 625,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,993,397.22. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Ann C. Menard bought 2,797 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $8.94 per share, for a total transaction of $25,005.18. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,494 shares in the company, valued at $129,576.36. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 104,617 shares of company stock valued at $853,909. Company insiders own 1.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on MAC shares. Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $11.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $10.00 to $11.00 in a report on Friday, December 2nd. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Macerich in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Macerich from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Macerich to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $12.55.

Macerich is a fully integrated, self-managed and self-administered real estate investment trust, which focuses on the acquisition, leasing, management, development and redevelopment of regional malls throughout the United States. Macerich currently owns 51 million square feet of real estate consisting primarily of interests in 47 regional shopping centers.

