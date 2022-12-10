The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS) Stock Holdings Decreased by NewEdge Advisors LLC

NewEdge Advisors LLC cut its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 84.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,801 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 72,197 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MOS. Capital International Investors acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $412,663,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 910.9% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 4,451,909 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $296,052,000 after buying an additional 4,011,530 shares during the period. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $133,003,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of Mosaic by 1,202.1% in the 2nd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 1,599,698 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $75,544,000 after buying an additional 1,476,843 shares during the period. Finally, Third Point LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mosaic in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,120,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Mosaic alerts:

Mosaic Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE MOS opened at $46.81 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.34 and a quick ratio of 0.61. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.82. The Mosaic Company has a 12 month low of $34.58 and a 12 month high of $79.28. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.58, a PEG ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.51.

Mosaic Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 5.87%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Mosaic to $61.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $74.00 to $69.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.06.

Mosaic Profile

(Get Rating)

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mosaic Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mosaic and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.