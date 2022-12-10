The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Shares Sold by Natixis Advisors L.P.

Natixis Advisors L.P. reduced its holdings in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 13.9% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 65,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 10,577 shares during the quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P.’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $4,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in Toronto-Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 52.8% in the second quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. now owns 541 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares during the period. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 122.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 715 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Toronto-Dominion Bank in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from C$95.00 to C$103.00 in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Finally, CIBC lowered their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.00.

Shares of TD stock opened at $66.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $120.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s 50 day moving average is $64.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.91. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a 12-month low of $57.27 and a 12-month high of $86.01.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 6th will be given a $0.7081 dividend. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.27%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 5th. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.11%.

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking segments. The company offers personal deposits, such as checking, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

