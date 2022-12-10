TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) Shares Sold by Quantbot Technologies LP

Quantbot Technologies LP cut its holdings in shares of TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST – Get Rating) by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 13,773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 13,768 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP’s holdings in TimkenSteel were worth $257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TMST. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of TimkenSteel by 150.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV acquired a new stake in shares of TimkenSteel during the second quarter valued at about $69,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $72,000. Shell Asset Management Co. acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the second quarter worth about $78,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in TimkenSteel in the first quarter worth about $81,000. 80.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on TimkenSteel in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

NYSE:TMST opened at $17.72 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $787.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.11 and a beta of 1.73. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $12.67 and a one year high of $26.23. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.01.

TimkenSteel Corporation manufactures and sells alloy steel, and carbon and micro-alloy steel products in the United States and internationally. It offers carbon, micro-alloy, and alloy steel ingots, bars, tubes, and billets, as well as supplies machining and thermal treatment services. The company's products are used in gears; hubs; axles; crankshafts and connecting rods; oil country drill pipes; bits and collars; bearing races and rolling elements; bushings; fuel injectors; wind energy shafts; anti-friction bearings; and other applications.

