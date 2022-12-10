Truist Financial Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $46.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.

OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.

Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OLLI. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the second quarter worth $30,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. CWM LLC increased its holdings in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 138.4% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Alaska Permanent Fund Corp boosted its stake in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 1,573.5% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares in the last quarter.

Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.

