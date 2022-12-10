Truist Financial Trims Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI) Target Price to $46.00

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $50.00 to $46.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s target price suggests a potential downside of 10.33% from the stock’s previous close.
OLLI has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group boosted their price target on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $57.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating and set a $53.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet to $70.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $70.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $50.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.60.
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Down 1.6 %
Shares of OLLI stock opened at $51.30 on Thursday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet has a 12-month low of $37.67 and a 12-month high of $72.27. The company has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a PE ratio of 34.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.84. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $55.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $58.01.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ollie’s Bargain Outlet
Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Company Profile
Ollie's Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc operates as a retailer of brand name merchandise. The company offers housewares, bed and bath, food, floor coverings, health and beauty aids, books and stationery, toys, and electronics; and other products, including hardware, candy, clothing, sporting goods, pet and lawn, and garden products.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (OLLI)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/05 – 12/09
- There Is Fundamental Value In Broadcom, And It Yields 3.35%
- Costco vs Amazon: an end of the year showdown
- Discount Retailers Could Make Good Bargain Stocks
- Can Pfizer, Johnson & Johnson Continue Outperforming the Index?
Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.