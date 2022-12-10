Turquoise Hill Resources (NYSE:TRQ) Sees Large Volume Increase

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd. (NYSE:TRQ – Get Rating) (TSE:TRQ) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Thursday . 16,237 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 544,989 shares.The stock last traded at $31.30 and had previously closed at $31.14.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Scotiabank cut shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. TD Securities boosted their target price on shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from C$34.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded shares of Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Canaccord Genuity Group downgraded Turquoise Hill Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price objective for the company from C$42.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Thursday, October 13th. Finally, TheStreet cut Turquoise Hill Resources from a “c” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 23rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.29.

Turquoise Hill Resources Price Performance

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.28 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.42.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turquoise Hill Resources

Turquoise Hill Resources Company Profile

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TRQ. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $37,577,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $23,429,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 964.4% in the first quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 705,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $21,185,000 after acquiring an additional 639,400 shares during the period. KRYGER CAPITAL Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources in the third quarter worth approximately $18,408,000. Finally, LMR Partners LLP lifted its stake in shares of Turquoise Hill Resources by 2,649.2% in the third quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 587,139 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,365,000 after acquiring an additional 565,782 shares during the period. 34.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Turquoise Hill Resources Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a mining company. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. It engages in the operation and development of the Oyu Tolgoi copper-gold mine located in Southern Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ivanhoe Mines Ltd.

