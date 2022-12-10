Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 781,733 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.61.
Tuya Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.
Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.
About Tuya
Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
