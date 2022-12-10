Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

Shares of Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 21,585 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 781,733 shares.The stock last traded at $1.72 and had previously closed at $1.61.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.56 and a current ratio of 13.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.43 million, a P/E ratio of -5.75 and a beta of 0.09. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.62.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $45.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.46 million. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.66% and a negative net margin of 72.43%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tuya Inc. will post -0.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Tuya by 129.4% during the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 17,148 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its position in shares of Tuya by 3,190.9% during the 1st quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 30,058 shares during the last quarter. Centiva Capital LP purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $86,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Tuya during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. 7.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tuya Inc develops Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. The company provides IoT Platform-as-a-Service that enables brands, original equipment manufacturers, and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize smart devices and services; industry Software-as-a-Service, which enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

